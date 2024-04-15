Slalom Appoints Christopher Burger As Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burger will elevate Slalom's global security & risk services, leveraging his decades of experience in enterprise risk management, security, compliance, and incident response

SEATTLE, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Christopher Burger will serve as the company's first Chief Information Security Officer. In addition to overseeing Slalom's security team, Burger will engage the company's experts and elevate its global security & risk services to help customers improve their security posture and performance.



As a next-generation professional services company, Slalom works with thousands of companies globally to create value at the intersection of business, technology, and humanity. Innovative tech solutions often require equally advanced security protocols. Burger is known as an expert in the cybersecurity industry for providing pragmatic approaches that strengthen leaders' confidence in their security systems.

“The thing I appreciate most about Chris is that he delivers confidence, competency, and pragmatism when promoting a culture of security for our company and customers,” said Tony Rojas, Slalom President. "His depth of expertise in cybersecurity is impressive, and our customers love that he provides personalized solutions to their unique technical challenges.”

Slalom offers smart solutions and support to help companies improve their safety and performance by enhancing their security measures. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and a collaborative process, Slalom experts can help customers identify cybersecurity threats, implement strong defense strategies, and adapt proactive security mindsets.

“Slalom's growth in our security & risk services demonstrates our commitment to security excellence and trust with our customers,” said Burger.“Every company is thinking about or currently planning what the future of AI and innovation means for its business. Protecting your IP and your employees is a critical piece of the puzzle, so we will leverage Slalom's expertise and original solutions to help companies build their security posture for the future.”

For 26 years, Burger has been at the forefront of technology and information security operations, reshaping security & risk management strategies across diverse business sectors. From highly regulated industries like financial services and telecommunications to expansive arenas such as partnerships and licensing, he has led teams and deployed secure solutions for companies including Washington Mutual, Corbis, Clearwire, and Russell Investments.

