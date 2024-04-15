(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Power Ancillary Service Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United States Power Ancillary Service Market was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.14% through 2028, reaching USD 8.79 billion. Governments and utility companies often offer incentives and rebates to encourage the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. These programs provide financial benefits to businesses and consumers who invest in high-efficiency electric motors, making them more attractive from a cost perspective.



One of the primary drivers for ancillary services in the United States power sector is the continuous integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. The shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy options, such as wind and solar power, has introduced variability and intermittency into the system. Ancillary services play a crucial role in addressing the challenges associated with these fluctuations.

As the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix increases, the need for fast-response ancillary services becomes more pronounced. Balancing services, including frequency regulation and load following, are essential to maintain grid stability. Additionally, the integration of energy storage systems, a key component of ancillary services, helps mitigate the intermittency of renewable sources by storing excess energy during periods of high generation and releasing it when demand is high or renewable generation is low.

This driver reflects the broader national goal of transitioning towards a cleaner energy future. Policymakers and grid operators recognize the importance of ancillary services in facilitating the reliable and secure integration of renewable energy, ensuring a sustainable and resilient power system for the United States.

Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

A notable trend shaping the landscape of United States Power Ancillary Services is the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. As the power grid becomes more complex with the integration of renewable energy sources, energy storage, and demand response technologies, the need for intelligent and adaptive systems to manage ancillary services becomes paramount.

AI and advanced analytics enable real-time monitoring, prediction, and optimization of grid operations. Machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns, predict equipment failures, and optimize the dispatch of ancillary services. For example, predictive analytics can enhance the accuracy of forecasting electricity demand fluctuations, enabling more efficient deployment of resources for frequency regulation and load balancing.

Furthermore, AI plays a crucial role in improving grid resilience by providing rapid response to grid disturbances. Autonomous control systems can quickly identify and mitigate disruptions, reducing the likelihood of cascading failures and enhancing overall grid reliability. As the technology continues to mature, AI-driven ancillary services are expected to play an increasingly vital role in maintaining grid stability and optimizing the utilization of resources.

This trend aligns with the broader digitalization of the power sector, reflecting a shift towards smarter and more adaptive grid management. As AI and advanced analytics continue to advance, ancillary service providers and grid operators will likely invest in these technologies to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness of their services, contributing to a more resilient and reliable power system.

Decentralization and Distributed Energy Resources Integration

A significant trend shaping the future of United States Power Ancillary Services is the increasing decentralization of power generation and the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs). Traditionally, power generation was concentrated in large, centralized facilities, and ancillary services were designed to manage the challenges associated with such a structure. However, the rise of renewable energy sources, energy storage, and small-scale power generation has led to a more decentralized energy landscape.

Distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar panels, energy storage systems, and demand response initiatives, are playing an increasingly prominent role in the power grid. Ancillary services are adapting to accommodate the unique characteristics of these distributed resources. For example, grid operators are exploring new mechanisms for aggregating and coordinating DERs to provide ancillary services such as frequency regulation and voltage support.

This trend reflects a shift from a traditional, top-down approach to grid management to a more flexible and dynamic system that leverages the capabilities of distributed resources. The integration of DERs into ancillary services offers benefits such as improved grid resilience, enhanced local reliability, and the potential for greater energy efficiency. As technologies like smart inverters and advanced control systems become more widespread, ancillary services will evolve to leverage the capabilities of these distributed resources, contributing to a more sustainable and adaptive power system. This trend aligns with the broader transition towards a more decentralized and resilient energy infrastructure in the United States. Key Attributes:

