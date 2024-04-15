Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah Appointed Prime Minister Of Kuwait

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Kuwait's Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister and asked him to form a new government, state news agency KUNA reported.Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government.The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, decreed that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah be appointed Prime Minister and assigned to nominate members of the new cabinet, KUNA reported.

