Ministry, Business Development Center Join Forces For Local Economic Empowerment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - The Ministry of Social Development and the Business Development Center inked a collaboration deal on Monday to empower qualified charitable organizations in distant southern regions. The aim is to initiate local production initiatives fostering employment opportunities for young women and men.Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa underscored the enduring partnership with the center, highlighting its endeavors in training and facilitating self-employment ventures across the Kingdom. She cited the Oasis Project for Women's Empowerment, designed to reach vulnerable women in targeted zones, as a prime example.This partnership will ensure the sustained operation of projects funded by the Ministry's Productive Families Program. Training provided by the Center will enhance beneficiaries' skills, with local community development centers in the south serving as venues for program execution.Bani Mustafa elucidated that the center's classification system would aid in selecting associations based on predefined criteria, ensuring governance adherence and streamlining access procedures.Nayef Esteteh, the founder of the Business Development Center, hailed the agreement's significance, emphasizing youth empowerment as pivotal for Jordan's sustainable development.Bani Mustafa acquainted herself with the Center's diverse programs, engaging with beneficiaries to glean insights into their success stories and the center's impact. This accord seeks to forge strategic partnerships to implement lasting local economic projects, extending financial and technical aid to project owners while organizing skill-enhancing training programs. Continuous collaboration with charities and local directorates aims to ensure project continuity and deliver long-term socioeconomic benefits to target communities.