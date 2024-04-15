9 Injured In Israeli Air Raids On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 15 (Petra) -- Nine people were injured on Monday in an Israeli air raid on the southern Lebanese town of Siddiqin, according to a Lebanese security source.The source told Petra's reporter in Beirut that a house was completely destroyed and dozens others were damaged in the latest air strikes.Israeli jets also launched a series of strikes on the town of Al-Dhahira, Labouneh, south of the border town of Naqoura, and Alma Road, it said