9 Injured In Israeli Air Raids On Southern Lebanon

Beirut, April 15 (Petra) -- Nine people were injured on Monday in an Israeli air raid on the southern Lebanese town of Siddiqin, according to a Lebanese security source.
The source told Petra's reporter in Beirut that a house was completely destroyed and dozens others were damaged in the latest air strikes.
Israeli jets also launched a series of strikes on the town of Al-Dhahira, Labouneh, south of the border town of Naqoura, and Alma Road, it said
