Qatar Airways Resumes Scheduled Flights To Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of its scheduled services to Iran following airport and airspace reopening.

This came from the airline's statement shared on social media.

Qatar Airways operates 20 weekly flights to four gateways in Iran including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

The airline also issued a travel alert yesterday, April 14, stating that it has resumed its services to Amman, Beirut, and Baghdad.

In both instances, Qatar Airways has stressed that the safety and security of its passengers remains its top priority.

The airline also advised passengers to stay updated with the latest travel alerts through their website or call its hotline +974 4144 5555 for assistance.