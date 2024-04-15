K’Taka Cong Slams BJP, NDA For 'Women Taking Wrong Path Due To Guarantees’ Comment , Calls For Protests

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, (Karnataka) April 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Monday gave a call to women's organisations to stage protests against the state BJP and NDA, condemning the comment that“women are taking the wrong path due to the implementation of the government's guarantee schemes.”

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, state Congress President Shivakumar slammed former Chief Minister and state JD(S) chief, HD Kumaraswamy for making the statement.

While criticising the state government's guarantee schemes during a roadshow at Tumakuru, Kumaraswamy stated last week that“women are taking the wrong path due to the implementation of guarantee schemes.”

“Mr. Kumaraswamy, what do you mean by saying women are taking the wrong path? I urge all women's organisations to hold protests in all taluks (sub-districts). This is not about parties, but self-respect,” Dy CM Shivakumar appealed.

He urged the women to "teach a lesson" to the BJP and NDA candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Defending the guarantees introduced by the Karnataka government, Dy CM Shivakumar added,“We implemented the guarantees for the benefit of our women and their families. We have allowed women to travel free of cost in buses. Due to inflation, we are giving Rs 2,000 to every woman head of the family, and Kumaraswamy is telling you (women) are taking the wrong path.”

“All 1.20 crore beneficiaries of the Gruha Laxmi scheme and 1.50 crore families of Gruha Jyothi programmes should participate in the protests. We don't want his (Kumaraswamy) apologies. Teach them a lesson in the elections,” he said.

The Dy CM Shivakumar also challenged Kumaraswamy to a discussion.

Slamming the JD(S) state chief for linking guarantees to an act of pickpocketing, referring to increasing excise and other taxes to provide freebies, Dy CM Shivakumar alleged,“Kumaraswamy is a pro in pickpocketing. That's how he had drawn similarities between pickpocketing and guarantee schemes. His apologies in this regard won't help.”

“If one commits murder and apologises, will the person who has been killed come back to life?” the Dy CM questioned.