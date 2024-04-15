Major Asian shares open Monday’s session with varied performances

(MENAFN) The trading session across major Asian stock indices commenced with mixed performance, reflecting varied sentiments and market conditions. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index opened slightly lower at 3,013.67 points, marking a decrease of 5.80 points or 0.19 percent. Similarly, the Shenzhen Component Index began the day with a marginal decline, opening at 9,228.14 points, down 0.09 points or 0.00 percent.



Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index opened notably lower at 16,487.36 points, showing a decrease of 234.33 points or 1.40 percent. This decline in the Hang Seng Index reflects the broader negative sentiment prevailing in the region during the early hours of trading.



In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index opened lower at 7,750.00 points, down 38.10 points or 0.49 percent. This decline indicates a cautious start to the trading day in the Australian stock market, influenced by various factors impacting investor sentiment.



Similarly, in Japan, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 39,056.93 points, registering a decrease of 466.62 points or 1.18 percent. This decline in the Nikkei index reflects the broader trend of negative sentiment observed across Asian markets during the early stages of trading.



In Singapore, the Straits Times Index opened at 3,191.16 points, down 25.75 points or 0.80 percent, indicating a modest decline in the local stock market at the opening bell.



Additionally, in South Korea, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened lower at 2,661.36 points, showing a decrease of 20.46 points or 0.76 percent. This decline in the KOSPI index reflects the prevailing negative sentiment in the South Korean stock market at the beginning of the trading session.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108094463