Russian Pacific Fleet frigate enters Mediterranean via Suez Canal

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that a frigate from Russia's Pacific Fleet had traversed the Suez Canal, gaining access to the Mediterranean Sea. Identified as the Marshal Shaposhnikov, the frigate had arrived a day prior at the Egyptian port town of Safaga, as detailed in the ministry's statement.



During its stopover in Safaga, the vessel underwent replenishment of essential supplies, ensuring its operational readiness for further deployment in the Mediterranean region. This movement underscores Russia's strategic maritime presence and its ongoing activities in the broader geopolitical context of the Mediterranean Sea.



“The ship's crew continues to fulfill assigned tasks as part of a long sea voyage,” the statement mentioned, further mentioning that the frigate is going to operate “in accordance with the previously approved fleet combat training plan” while in the Mediterranean.



The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that the Marshal Shaposhnikov departed from the port of Massawa in Eritrea last Monday, marking the conclusion of its visit to the region. The frigate had originally arrived at Massawa on March 29, where it likely engaged in various activities and operations.



Notably, in March, the vessel participated in the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024), held in the Qatari capital. This participation highlights Russia's engagement in international defense events and its commitment to showcasing its maritime capabilities and fostering collaboration with other nations in the defense sector.

