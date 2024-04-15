Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will see some clouds at first before becoming dusty at places and cloudy with heavy thundery rain by afternoon time, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

It warned of strong wind and poor horizontal visibility and thundery rain from afternoon time.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, becomes dusty and cloudy with thundery rain, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind, high sea and poor visibility.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly-southeasterly 20-35 KT, gusting to 50 KT at places with thunder rain.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly - northeasterly 6-16 KT, increasing to 20-30 KT and gusting to 50 KT at places with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 3 to 7 km/ 1km or less at places. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 km/ 1 km or less at places.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 7-12/ 16 feet with thundery rain.

MENAFN15042024000067011011ID1108094297