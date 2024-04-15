BCCI Ask Commentators, Players, IPL Owners To Stop Posting Photos Or Videos From Stadium On Match Day: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The BCCI has informed all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams associated with the squads not to post any pictures or videos from the stadium on match days on social media, says a report.

A recent incident when a former India batter got a picture clicked of him commentating during an IPL game and posted it on social media irked broadcast-rights holders. Soon after, he was asked to delete it by a BCCI staff member, according to an Indian Express report.

The BCCI has taken strict action and notified all commentators, players, IPL owners, and social media and content teams associated with the squads that there will be consequences for violating the rules, aiming to prevent individuals or teams from accruing social media followers by sharing images or videos on match days, the report said.

"The broadcasters have paid big money for IPL rights. So commentators cannot post videos or photographs on match day on social media. There have been instances where commentators have done an 'Instagram Live' or posted a photo from the ground. One video got one million views. Even IPL teams can't post videos of live games. They can post a limited number of photographs and can give live match updates on their social media platforms. If found guilty, a franchise will be fined," BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The officials also mentioned that some players had recently shared pictures on match days and were instructed to remove them.

“Even players have been told to be mindful of social media posts on match days. All posts by players are being monitored. They had been informed of the rules but we found that some of them have not followed it,” the official added.

The report further indicated that an IPL team incurred a fine of Rs 9 lakh for sharing a video clip of a live game in which they were participating. The two holders of broadcast rights, Star India for television and Viacom 18 for digital maintain exclusive control over content pertaining to "live matches" and the "field of play."

To enforce adherence to the rules, designated staff members from a BCCI team overseeing IPL production closely monitor posts made by commentators, IPL teams, players, and individuals present at the ground in an official capacity.