Jordanian King, US President Discuss Regional De-Escalation, Need To Reach Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan and US President Joe Biden discussed, in a phone call on Sunday, the latest developments in the region and efforts to de-escalate and reach a ceasefire in Gaza.
During the call, Jordanian King stressed the need to stop escalation immediately in the region, warning that any escalatory Israeli measures will expand the conflict into the region.
The King said ending the war on Gaza immediately is the way to prevent a regional spillover, calling for the protection of civilians in Gaza and ensuring the sustainable flow of sufficient humanitarian aid through all available means.
Discussions during the phone call also covered the need to maintain coordination between the two countries on regional developments.
