Havas Red Hires Sophie Raine As London Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Fast-growing global PR agency network Havas Red has named Sophie Raine as its new managing director in London.



Raine (pictured, right) joins after four years at Ketchum, where she was managing director of consumer brands. Before Ketchum, she was deputy MD of W Communications.



Havas Red's previous London MD, Richard Clarke, who joined the agency from Ogilvy four years ago, is moving within the Havas network to a new role for the Havas Creative Group in Australia.



In her new role, Raine will take on the leadership of the London office, focusing on growth, new business and client experience. Reporting to Rachael Sansom, who was recently promoted to CEO of Europe and the UK , she will also work with clients including American Express and Jaguar Land Rover.



Raine told PRovoke Media:“The past couple of years at Ketchum have been incredibly rewarding, but this feels like the absolute right step for me. Havas Red has a boutique agency feel with the firepower of a network, and I'm really impressed by how quickly it's become a challenger to the other big networks. I'm obsessed with the craft of earned media and the team here are not only lovely, decent people but absolute experts in earned.



“I've spent a lot of time with Richard over the past few weeks – he's left a brilliant legacy behind and I'll be building on that, continuing to ensure the UK is a global centre of excellence. I'll also be making sure we are structured in the right way to continue that trajectory, and helping to elevate our position within the industry.”



Sansom (pictured, left) told PRovoke Media:“Since we started in 2019 , it's been a huge, fast journey, and I'm incredibly proud of how Havas Red has developed. Now it's time to double down on elevating our market reputation and telling our story more proactively to clients and talent and Sophie can add a lot of value, with a brilliant track record.



“I couldn't be more delighted someone of her calibre has joined us. We had a great bench of candidates but she was the stand-out candidate from day one.”



Sansom added:“We are sad to say goodbye to Richard in London, who has done an unprecedented job growing this business, but thrilled he will be taking on a significant new role within the global network.”



Havas Red is one of the finalists competing for PRovoke Media's EMEA midsize agency of the year award; the winner will be announced at the EMEA SABRE Awards in London this week. The agency recently opened its first Africa operation .

