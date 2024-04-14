Landslides In Indonesia's Sulawesi Kill 14 Villagers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, April 14 (DPA/IANS) At least 14 people have died and another is missing after torrential rains triggered landslides on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, an official said on Sunday.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, said that four houses in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province were buried in the landslides.

Heavy rain had pounded unstable soil in the region shortly before midnight on Saturday. Rescuers are still searching for a missing villager in the hilly South Makale village, Muhari said.

However, rescue efforts are being hampered by the lack of electricity, the highly intense rainfall that continued to pound the region and landslides blocking roads to the remote villages in Tana Toraja's highlands.

--DPA/IANS

vd