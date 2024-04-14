TEDPIX ends Sunday’s session with 11,193-points fall

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) witnessed a notable downturn as reflected in the TEDPIX, the primary index, which recorded a significant decline of 11,193 points, bringing its value to 2,196,776. This decline occurred during the second day of the Iranian calendar week, indicating ongoing fluctuations within the country's stock market.



As the leading stock exchange in Iran, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) holds considerable importance within the country's financial landscape. Alongside the TSE, Iran hosts three other major exchanges: the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Each of these exchanges serves a distinct purpose within Iran's financial ecosystem. While the TSE primarily facilitates the trading of equities and stocks, the IME specializes in commodities trading, offering a platform for transactions involving various goods and raw materials. On the other hand, the IRENEX focuses specifically on energy-related products, providing a marketplace for the trading of electricity, oil, and gas contracts. Additionally, the IFB operates as an alternative trading venue, catering to securities that are not listed on the formal exchanges, thereby enhancing liquidity and accessibility for investors.



Together, these exchanges contribute to the diversity and dynamism of Iran's financial markets, offering a range of investment opportunities across different asset classes. By providing platforms for trading and investment, these exchanges play a crucial role in channeling capital, facilitating price discovery, and supporting economic growth and development in Iran.

