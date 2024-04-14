DIRIYAH COMPANY TO INTRODUCE VISIONARY RETAIL HUB - DIRIYAH SQUARE - AT WORLD RETAIL CONGRESS IN PARIS

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) April 12, 2024 – PARIS: Diriyah Company will introduce its new visionary and lifestyle destination – Diriyah Square – to global industry leaders participating at the World Retail Congress in Paris from 16-18 April. Located on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the new retail hub will host over 400 new retail outlets and more than 100 restaurants and cafes at the heart of the historic Diriyah development area incorporating 300-year-old traditional architectural concepts and design.

Diriyah Square will mark a new milestone in the evolution of retail and become an international focal point that connects the world’s finest retail brands with local artisan goods. It aims to fuse culture, leisure, and entertainment to bring communities closer together by creating shared moments of relaxation and enjoyment.

The unveiling of what Diriyah Square has to offer the global retail industry will provide potential partners with an insight into The City of Earth’s dynamic approach to retail. From world-class dining experiences to luxury fashion boutiques, Diriyah Square will welcome visitors with its array of amenities and attractions just a few kilometers from the vibrant capital city of Riyadh.

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Diriyah Square is poised to become a hub of commerce, culture, and entertainment. The project's emphasis on sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation underscores its commitment to creating a truly immersive and inclusive retail environment.

Group CEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo said: "Diriyah Square is more than just a shopping destination—it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to driving economic growth and fostering creativity and innovation.

That is why we are so excited to invite investors and stakeholders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey, and to be a part of shaping the future of retail. With its pedestrian-centric design, direct access to Wadi Hanifah, and close vicinity to the breathtaking At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, the district will be a world-leading lifestyle destination.”

Diriyah Company is a dynamic mixed-use developer redefining urban planning to transform Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, into a thriving capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts. Diriyah links the Kingdom’s past, present and future introducing visitors to the charm and generosity of Najdi culture as well as the symbol of inspiration for generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators to come.





MENAFN14042024002825012069ID1108092459