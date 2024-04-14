Jordanian Foreign Minister emphasizes need to stop escalation of Israeli aggression on Gaza

(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the critical need to halt the escalation of Israeli aggression on Gaza, stating that it is a regional and international imperative. He called upon the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining security and peace by imposing a ceasefire on Gaza and upholding international law.



In a statement to Jordan's news agency on Sunday, Safadi urged for the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza and the initiation of a comprehensive plan to end the Israeli occupation, advocating for a just peace based on the two-state solution. He emphasized that this approach is essential to halt the dangerous escalation observed in the region.



Safadi warned of the potential for further regional escalation if the aggression persists, highlighting the resulting threats to regional and international security and stability. He underscored the importance of international efforts to de-escalate tensions and shield the entire region from the consequences of ongoing hostilities.



The Jordanian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to efforts aimed at halting the aggression on Gaza and preventing regional escalation. He pledged to collaborate with the international community to advance the implementation of the two-state solution, emphasizing its significance in achieving security, stability, and a just peace in the region.

