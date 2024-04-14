US official to travel to Turkey to talk over bilateral, global matters

(MENAFN) Next week, a high-ranking US diplomat will travel to Turkey for discussions on a range of bilateral and global matters. These topics will encompass the conflict and humanitarian situation in Gaza, developments in Ukraine, as well as efforts to enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries.



Under Secretary of State John Bass is scheduled to visit Ankara, Turkey on April 15-16. During his trip, he will hold meetings with senior Turkish government officials to "build on the momentum of the successful March 7-8 meeting of the U.S.-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism in Washington, led by Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and Foreign Minister (Hakan) Fidan," State Department stated in a declaration.



Bass will engage in discussions regarding significant bilateral and global topics, such as addressing the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, developments in Ukraine, and preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington this summer.



"The Under Secretary will also discuss opportunities to expand the trade and investment ties that connect and benefit the people of both of our countries," it further mentioned.



Following his visit to Turkey, Bass will proceed to Capri, Italy to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken from April 17-19.



Bass, who assumed the role of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs after Victoria Nuland's retirement, previously served as the US Ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017.



Tensions between Ankara and Washington have escalated in recent years due to various disagreements. These include the US support for the YPG in Syria, which Ankara perceives as an extension of the PKK terror group, as well as Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 air defense system. Consequently, Turkey was expelled from the F-35 program and faced sanctions from Washington.

