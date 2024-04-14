Sikorski Calls On US To Unblock Aid Package For Ukraine After Iran Attacked Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran's missile attack on Israel demonstrates the need to strengthen the missile defense systems of both Israel and Ukraine. To do this, the United States must unlock a military aid package for Kyiv and Tel Aviv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Bravo, Israel, for repelling a huge Iranian aerial assault, coordinated from several directions. Israel's anti-missile capabilities should be strengthened and similar defences should be sent to Ukraine. Speaker Johnson, please let the House vote on the Israel and Ukraine support bill,” he posted.

Jacek Siewiera, Head of the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland, agreed with this opinion.

“The Supplemental Appropriations Act provides not only critical aid for Ukraine, but almost $15 billion for Israel's missile defense. Tonight, Tehran provided another great argument for Mr Speaker of the House of Representatives to urgently put this act to a vote. If this is not the right time to do this, democracies around the world will rightly ask what is?” he posted .

Earlier it was reported that the Polish Foreign Ministry said that Warsaw condemns Iran's missile attack against Israel. The Polish Foreign Ministry called on Iran and its allies to "immediately cease hostilities."

Ukrainiancondemns Iran's attack against Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel during a massive attack, 99% of which were intercepted by air defense forces.

In February, the U.S. Senate passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to bring the bill to a vote, as Trump's allies opposed the aid to Kyiv.

The day before, former U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that Republicans were ready to support additional aid to Ukraine if it came in the form of a loan.

