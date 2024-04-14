Kremlin claims Ukraine peace negotiations ‘pointless’ without Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the necessity of Russian involvement in any negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Peskov's remarks come in response to an upcoming conference scheduled to take place in Switzerland in June, which is purportedly based on a peace plan initially discussed by Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.



Highlighting the significant geopolitical changes since 2022, Peskov underscored the importance of considering these developments in any potential talks. While Moscow has expressed openness to negotiations, it has notably announced its decision not to participate in the upcoming event. The Kremlin's stance reflects its belief that the conference may primarily serve to promote Ukrainian President Zelensky's 'peace formula', which demands Russia's withdrawal from territories claimed by Kiev.



Central to Russia's position is its rejection of Zelensky's demands, particularly regarding Crimea and territories that joined Russia following referendums in 2022. Peskov reiterated Moscow's firm stance, emphasizing that any negotiation must acknowledge Russia's sovereignty over these regions. This insistence on territorial integrity aligns with Russia's consistent refusal to surrender Crimea and its assertion of newfound territories.



Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis acknowledged the pivotal role Russia plays in the peace process, albeit suggesting a gradual approach to its involvement. While recognizing the necessity of Russian participation, Cassis proposed a phased strategy, indicating that initial discussions may focus on inviting Russia and defining its role.



Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for Kiev to rescind its ban on negotiations with the current Russian leadership, which was imposed in October 2022. Zakharova's remarks underscore the precondition set by Moscow for any meaningful dialogue to commence.



As the international community navigates the complexities of resolving the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin's insistence on Russian involvement underscores the intricacies of diplomatic negotiations amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics. The upcoming conference in Switzerland signals a potential turning point, with stakeholders grappling with the delicate balance of inclusivity and strategic considerations in pursuit of lasting peace in the region.

