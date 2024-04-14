President, PM Extend Best Wishes On Odia New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 14 (IANS) Wishes poured in from all corners of the country as Odisha celebrates New Year on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti or Pana Sankranti on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu took to her official X handle and posted: "On the occasion of Pana Sankranti, I wish hearty congratulations to the people of Odisha and Odia brothers and sisters living abroad. Pana Sankranti or Maha Bishuba Sankranti is celebrated in every nook and corner of Odisha with pomp and gaiety. I wish happiness and prosperity to my beloved Odia brothers and sisters on the occasion of Odia New Year, a symbol of cultural richness.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J. P. Nadda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and several other dignitaries extended their wishes to the people on the traditional Odia New Year.

"Best wishes on Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. We take great pride in the wonderful Odia culture. I pray that the year ahead is full of happiness and success. May all your dreams be fulfilled as well and may everyone be healthy," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official X handle, Nadda wrote: "My warmest regards to all the brothers and sisters of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti. May this New Year bring good health, profound happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life. Wishing you all a year ahead filled with blessings and success. Jay Jagannath!"

"I extend best wishes and greetings on the occasion of Maha Bishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year. May the immense grace of Lord Jagannath fill happiness and prosperity in the life of everyone,” CM Patnaik tweeted.