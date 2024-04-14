Russia Further Concerned About Situation In Middle East, Says Russian MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is extremely concerned about the next dangerousescalation in the Middle East and calls on all parties to exerciserestraint.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the statement of theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Russia regarding the attack on theterritory of Israel.

"The unsettled nature of the numerous crises in the Middle East,primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, often caused byirresponsible provocative actions, is a factor of tension. We callon all parties to exercise restraint, we expect the regional statesto solve the existing problems through political and diplomaticmeans," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian foreign policy office drew attention to theinability of the UN Security Council to adequately respond to theattack on the Iranian consulate in Syria due to the position ofWestern members.