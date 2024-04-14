Media reports Turkey preparing to deploy modern Russian-made projectiles

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Turkey is reportedly preparing to deploy S-400 air defense systems acquired from Russia along its border with Iraq as part of a major operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to reports from Turkey daily, the deployment of the S-400 systems is scheduled to take place later this month, with preparations expected to accelerate following the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.



The move to deploy the S-400 air defense systems is seen as a strategic measure aimed at enhancing Turkey's defense capabilities and protecting its forces from the PKK's newest kamikaze drones. Defense against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been identified as a priority within the upcoming operation, highlighting Ankara's determination to address emerging security threats effectively.



Reports also indicate that the PKK has acquired missiles and drones from various countries, including France, India, Iran, and Eastern European nations, further underscoring the complex security challenges faced by Turkey in its efforts to combat terrorism.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously signaled Turkey's intentions to launch a large-scale operation against the PKK in northern Iraq. Erdogan's statement in mid-March emphasized the government's commitment to resolving border security issues by establishing a security corridor along the nation's border with Iraq and Syria.



The planned deployment of the S-400 missiles comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between Turkey and the PKK, with Ankara intensifying efforts to counter the group's activities in the region. The move also coincides with Baghdad's recent decision to officially ban the PKK ahead of Erdogan's scheduled visit to Iraq, marking the first visit by a Turkish president in 13 years.



As Turkey continues to navigate complex security dynamics in the region, the deployment of the S-400 missiles signals a proactive approach to addressing evolving threats and safeguarding national security interests along its borders. However, the move is likely to raise concerns and prompt reactions from regional actors, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

