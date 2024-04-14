Trailer Of Bhojpuri 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' With Amrapali And Sanchita To Be Out On April 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey on Sunday announced that the trailer of her upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee, will be released on April 15.

Taking to Instagram, Aamrapali dropped a new poster of the film, featuring herself joyfully posing in a bridal outfit alongside Pradeep.

The poster also offers a glimpse of Sanchita as a bride and Pradeep as the groom.

The post is captioned in Hindi and Bhojpuri:“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham ke trailer April 15 ko YouTube ke Rapchik channel par subah 10 baje aa rahel baa, khud bhi dekhi, aur apna rishtedaran ke bai dikhai, or dekh ke comment me bata ki aise laagal... Kekra aangan me khili khushi ke pool aur kekra naseeb mein aayi gham, jeevan ke bas do mausam 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'....”

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. She ventured into Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She was then seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.