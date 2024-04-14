European markets record decreases during Thursday’s session

(MENAFN) On Thursday, European stock exchanges concluded the trading session with losses following the European Central Bank (ECB)'s decision to maintain unchanged interest rates. The STOXX Europe 600 index, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, experienced a decline of 2.04 points or 0.4 percent, settling at 504.55. Similarly, the UK's FTSE 100 index recorded a loss of 37 points or 0.47 percent, closing at 7,923, while Germany's DAX 30 index shed 142 points or 0.79 percent, concluding at 17,954.



In Italy, the FTSE MIB index decreased by 325 points or 0.96 percent, reaching 33,713, while France's CAC 40 index trimmed 21 points or 0.27 percent, closing the day at 8,023. Spain's IBEX 35 index emerged as the worst performer of the day, plummeting by 125 points or 1.16 percent, ending at 10,649.



The European Central Bank announced its decision to maintain the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility, and deposit facility at 4.5 percent, 4.75 percent, and 4 percent respectively. The ECB's decision to keep interest rates unchanged likely influenced investor sentiment and contributed to the downward trajectory observed across European stock markets during Thursday's trading session.

