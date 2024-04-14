France contemplates finning patients for not attending medical appointments

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at tackling the issue of missed medical appointments, the French government has unveiled a proposal to fine patients who fail to attend scheduled doctor visits without a valid reason. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the initiative as part of efforts to alleviate the strain on the healthcare system, which is grappling with challenges such as an aging population, staff shortages, and rising costs.



Attal emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, citing an estimated 27 million missed appointments annually, which he argued disrupts the efficient delivery of healthcare services.



The proposed measure seeks to incentivize patients to prioritize attendance and ensure that medical resources are utilized effectively. If approved by parliament, the policy could potentially free up millions of appointments each year for other patients in need of medical care.



However, the announcement of the proposed EUR5 penalty for missed appointments has sparked criticism from doctors' unions and patients' groups. Critics argue that penalizing patients may not effectively address the root causes of missed appointments and could strain doctor-patient relationships. Patrick Pelloux, president of the Emergency Doctors' Association, denounced the proposal as a mere tax that would ultimately undermine the healthcare system.



Similarly, GP Luc Duquesnel expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on doctor-patient relations, suggesting that educating patients may be a more constructive approach. Gerard Raymond, president of the French Patients' Association, opposed the measure, asserting that it may evoke feelings of guilt rather than fostering a sense of responsibility among patients.



As the debate surrounding the proposed fines unfolds, stakeholders continue to advocate for alternative solutions to improve appointment attendance and optimize healthcare delivery in France. The proposed policy highlights the complex challenges facing the healthcare system and underscores the importance of balancing patient accountability with effective resource management.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108091671