In Past Day, 76 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 76 combat engagements took place in the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, publishing an update as of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, Ukrinform reported.

On April 13, there were 76x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 1x missile and 109x air strikes, 115x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

On April 13, air strikes hit Volfyne, Pavlivka (Sumy oblast); Zahryzove, Borova, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Kolodyazi (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Umanske, Verkhnotoretske, Berdychi, Karlivka, Staromykhailivka, Vodyane, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kurakhove, Volodymyrivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Berezyne (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 36x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi, Opytne, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 9x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Toneke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The invaders made 22x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the invaders launched 6x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, on April 13, the invaders launched 3x unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops.

On April 13, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 11x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, 1x command post, 2x UAV ground control stations, and 1x anti-aircraft missile system of the russian invaders.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 2x concentration of troops, and 2x air defense systems of the russian invaders.

