IPL 2024: MI V CSK Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) will host arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match 29 on Sunday evening.

The two teams have met 36 in tournament with MI holding an advantage in their matchup.

MI v CSK head-to-head 36:

Mumbai Indians: 20

Chennai Super Kings: 16

MI v CSK match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v CSK match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v CSK match on television in India: MI v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v CSK will be available on JioCinema.

Weather/ Pitch conditions:

The pitch looks full of runs, one can expect another high-scoring match on Sunday evening.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish