Kuwait Airways: Flights On Schedule, Except For Flights In Shutdown Airports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- In a follow up to a previous press release, Kuwait Airways said Saturday that all flights in bound to Kuwait International Airport are on time, except for flights coming from shutdown airports, like Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The statement added that Kuwait Airways will reschedule those flights when airports in those countries reopen and safety to passengers.

The statement noted that Kuwait Airways is in contact with relevant authorities and offices outside the country and monitoring developments and updates to take the necessary action.

Earlier, Kuwait Airways said, "for inquiries, please contact the Customer Service Center (171). (Pickup previous)

