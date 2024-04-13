Jordan Air Space Shutdown Temporarily Tonight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) announced on Saturday that Jordanian airspace will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing and transiting aircraft starting this evening.

A statement by CARC said "the decision comes to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation in Jordanian airspace in light of the escalation of surrounding risks in the region and after assessing the risks following internationally followed standards."

CARC added that it would review the decision in light of developments.

Meanwhile, earlier CARC said in a different statement that air traffic was affected due to jamming that targeted their GPS system.

CARC chief Haitham Misto, said interference in Jordanian air traffic had affected its GPS system, prompting planes in the area to use alternative navigation systems. (end)

