Thanks To Germany, Ukraine Will Have More Protection From Russian Terror - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, and thanks to its leadership, the Ukrainians will have more protection against Russian terror.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.





Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

Today there we have a very good result of our international work: Germany will provide us with an additional Patriot system - Chancellor Scholz and I agreed on this today. We are also working with Germany on the additional IRIS-T system, which is also a strong air defence system, and on missiles for our existing air defence systems. Germany's leadership is truly felt, and thanks to this leadership, we will be able to save thousands of lives and give Ukraine more protection from Russian terror.

Of course, today we also talked with the chancellor about our joint international events - we are preparing for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which will soon be held in Germany. And together we will do everything to make the Global Peace Summit, with its first, inaugural summit to be held in June, a real success. This also requires the leadership of partners, and I am grateful to everyone who helps. Olaf, Mr. Chancellor, thank you again for the air defence!

We will continue to work with all partners who can also help. This week alone, I have already had conversations and meetings with the presidents of Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, and Latvia. A new bilateral security agreement was signed with Latvia. I also spoke with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland. Today I had a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany. We will do everything to ensure the results in the coming weeks as well. In every conversation, at every meeting, air defence and the frontline were the main subjects. We are doing everything to have more capabilities for our Defence Forces and the defence-industrial complex.

Each week also brings new contracts for joint production of weapons. We are also working to finance more of our production right here in Ukraine. Ukraine's potential to produce weapons, in particular, FPVs, is quite high. And we agree with our partners on joint steps to finance this work for the sake of our common strength - the whole of Europe, and all those who are threatened by Russian terror.

Today it is important to honour all our people who work for the sake of Ukrainian strength. This day is a professional holiday for the Ukrainian defence industry. Today I granted state awards to people who are actively developing this industry of ours. Most of them cannot be talked about openly now, and the reasons are clear. But this does not diminish our gratitude to them.

I am proud of every enterprise that produces weapons for Ukraine. We are all rightly proud of every result of Ukrainian weapons - our FPVs, which can reach more and more distant targets - and we are proud of the results of our missiles. All projectile and artillery productions are fundamentally important for Ukraine. Some productions that did not exist during independence are already yielding results. And despite all the difficulties, five hundred companies are currently operating in our defence industry, most of them are private initiatives. Ukrainian character, our entrepreneurs show themselves from the best side. I am grateful to everyone, thank you. I am grateful to all of our 300,000 people who create Ukrainian weapons! Thanks to everyone who helps!

Today, as always, I was also in touch with the military officials, with the Minister of Defence. The situation at the frontline, in some directions, is quite difficult. And everyone who is now showing their resilience, everyone who defends our positions, they are doing a tremendous job. I am grateful to every soldier and commander!

We are working closely with partners, particularly in the United States, to strengthen our actions. Glory to everyone who prevents Russian terrorists from achieving their goals. Glory to all who really protect life.

Glory to Ukraine!