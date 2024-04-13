               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iraq Local Media: Iranian Missiles Over Iraq's Airspace


4/13/2024 7:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi local media broadcasted images of what are believed to be Iranian missiles passing through Iraqi airspace towards the Israeli occupation.
The Iraqi Al-Sharqiya satellite channel showed circulating video clips of two missiles passing through an Iraqi residential area, indicating that the two missiles were launched from Iran through Iraqi airspace and heading to towards the Israeli occupation.
No Iraqi official commented regarding this information. (end)
