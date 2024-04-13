Gurugram: 187 Private School Buses Challaned Over Safety Measures

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) Following the directives of Commissioner of Gurugram Police Vikas Arora, the Gurugram Traffic Police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Department conducted a special inspection of school buses across the district on Saturday to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

A total of 187 buses of private schools including Rotary Public School and Yaduvanshi Public School were fined for violating Surakshit School Vahan Policy norms.

DCP Traffic, Virender Vij said during the checking drive, 5 teams of a total of 45 people including 03 traffic Assistant Police Commissioners, 05 traffic Inspectors and zonal officers were formed and deployed at the identified places, through which the documents related to school buses like RC, insurance, and pollution.

Uniforms of all drivers/conductors including PERMIT, driver's driving license etc, medical first-aid kit, and fire prevention cylinder were also checked.

During this campaign, the police teams advised bus drivers against using mobile phones while driving and refraining from consuming intoxicants while driving, as such actions could lead to accidents.