Education Ministry Announces School Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 13 (Petra) - Ministry of Education announced official working hours in the Kingdom's schools and its affiliated directorates after end of Eid al-Fitr holiday.According to an official circular sent by the ministry to the education directorates, assembly for single-shift schools will start Sunday morning, corresponding to April 14, at 7:45am, while the first class begins at 8:00am and the class duration will be 45 minutes.As for double-shift schools, the first class will begin at 7:00 am and the class duration is 40 minutes, while the working hours of the education directorates will be from 8:a.m until 3:pm.