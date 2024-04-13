               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Education Ministry Announces School Hours


4/13/2024 6:02:38 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 13 (Petra) - Ministry of Education announced official working hours in the Kingdom's schools and its affiliated directorates after end of Eid al-Fitr holiday.
According to an official circular sent by the ministry to the education directorates, assembly for single-shift schools will start Sunday morning, corresponding to April 14, at 7:45am, while the first class begins at 8:00am and the class duration will be 45 minutes.
As for double-shift schools, the first class will begin at 7:00 am and the class duration is 40 minutes, while the working hours of the education directorates will be from 8:a.m until 3:pm.

MENAFN13042024000117011021ID1108090170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search