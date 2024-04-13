Education Ministry Announces School Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 13 (Petra) - Ministry of Education announced official working hours in the Kingdom's schools and its affiliated directorates after end of Eid al-Fitr holiday.
According to an official circular sent by the ministry to the education directorates, assembly for single-shift schools will start Sunday morning, corresponding to April 14, at 7:45am, while the first class begins at 8:00am and the class duration will be 45 minutes.
As for double-shift schools, the first class will begin at 7:00 am and the class duration is 40 minutes, while the working hours of the education directorates will be from 8:a.m until 3:pm.
MENAFN13042024000117011021ID1108090170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.