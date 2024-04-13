LS Polls: PM Modi Likely To Address Public Meeting In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, from where the BJP has fielded a woman candidate.

State BJP President Sadanand Tanavade, after the party's core committee meeting on Saturday, told media persons that they reviewed the campaigning for the polls during the meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a meeting in Curchorem (in South Goa) between April 28 to May 1," Sadananad Tanavade said.

"Our candidates will file nominations on April 16, and four days later, we will start our corner meetings and public meetings in cities," he said.

He said that so far they have received good feedback from people. "Our campaign is doing well. We are concentrating on small meetings," he said.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik from North and Industrialist Pallavi Dempo as South Goa candidate.