Five Killed In Knife Attack In Shopping Centre In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, April 13 (IANS) Five people were stabbed to death at a shopping centre in Australia's Sydney on Saturday, and the assailant has been shot dead by police, local media reported.

Witnesses said a man was chasing and slashing people with a knife before Westfield Bondi Junction was evacuated and locked down, according to a report by com.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was briefed by the Australian Federal Police in Canberra, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The police are probing the terror links.

Details are awaited.

In a post on X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders."