Interstate Drug Racket Busted, Two Held With Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 20 Cr By Assam Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 13 (IANS) Assam Police busted an interstate drug peddling gang and recovered narcotics worth Rs. 20 crore in Karimganj District, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said,“A vehicle was intercepted in the Nilambazar area of the district on Friday night that led to recovery of 1 lakh Yaba tablets from the secret chambers of the vehicle.”

Two persons identified as Abul Hasan and Saharul Islam, who are natives of Karimganj District, were arrested on charges of drug peddling.

According to police, Hasan stays in Dimapur and he was a major supplier and carrier of narcotics in Upper Assam area.

A police team was following him for the last six months and this effort paid off with the seizure of the drugs.

The police officer said that the international market value of the seized drugs must be around Rs. 20 crore.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the effort of the police and posted on his X handle,“In a major crackdown on the narcotics network, Karimganj Police, acting on a specific input intercepted a vehicle in Srikrishna Nagar and seized 1,00,000 Yaba tablets from its secret chambers.”

He also mentioned that the consignment was coming from a neighbouring state.