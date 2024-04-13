Mohap Lights Up UAE Landmarks In Blue To Mark World Health Day.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai April 10th, 2024 : The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has lit up several national buildings and iconic landmarks in blue to mark World Health Day, themed 'My Health is My Right.'

Among the illuminated sites were the Dubai Frame ,

Al Wasl

Plaza

at Expo City Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Sharjah TV Building, Clock Roundabout in Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah Police Headquarters, among others across the UAE.

MoHAP reiterated its commitment to ensuring that everyone has an access to healthcare, aiming to establish a safe and healthy environment for both current and future generations. This will postively reflect on enhancing the overall quality of life in the country and promoting societal well-being, in line with the directives of the country's wise leadership.