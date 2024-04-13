Sivakov Takes Final Stage Of Giro D'abruzzo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Frenchman takes first triumph in UAE colours

Pavel Sivakov took his first win for UAE Team Emirates in a three rider sprint on stage 4 of the Giro D'Abruzzo in Italy today.

The Frenchman escaped in a strong group with George Bennett (Israel Premier Tech) and race leader Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) with under 50km to go, as he tried to attack the blue jersey to nab the overall also.

Lutsenko would prove unshakable and responded to each attack, sealing the overall victory in L'Aquila. Sivakov would take the win in the stage in the dash for the line and take 2nd overall.

The win marks the 23rd victory for UAE Team Emirates this season and the second in this race, with Jan Christen taking his first professional win.

Sivakov :“The plan was to make it hard for Astana on the run-in and we managed to isolate Lutsenko which we did. He was really strong though it proved impossible to get rid of as much as we tried. I'm really happy with this first win of the season and in UAE colours. We came for the overall win, but I think we can also be happy with two stage wins and the podium today. It's been a good year for the team so far and we want to keep it going.”

Results

1 Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) 4:13:13

2 Bennett (Israel Premier Tech) s.t

3 Lutsenko (Astana) s.t

Final General Classification

1. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) 16:13:20

2 Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates) +31”

3 Bennett (Israel Premier Tech) +34”

Next up for UAE Team Emirates is Amstel Gold Race (Sunday 14th

April), where the team will encounter 253 kilometres of gruelling racing in the southern region of The Netherlands. Although Tadej Pogacar is not returning after his 2023 success at the race, the team are represented by former winner Marc Hirschi and the in from Juan Ayuso who comes fresh from his victory at the Itzulia Basque Country last weekend.







