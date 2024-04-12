ZOETIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zoetis Inc. On Behalf Of Zoetis Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZTS) on behalf of Zoetis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zoetis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 12, 2024, The Wall Street Journal released a shocking report detailing the alarming number of adverse events associated with the animal osteoarthritis pain medications Librela and Solensia, manufactured by Zoetis.

On this news, Zoetis experienced a sharp decline in its stock value, dropping by 8% in early morning trading on April 12, 2024.

