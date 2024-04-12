Russia Ready For Dialogue With Ukraine: Kremlin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 13 (NNN-TASS) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, confirmed his readiness for dialogue with Ukraine, and that, an aborted 2022 peace deal could serve as the basis for resuming negotiation, Kremlin Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said yesterday.

In a meeting with Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, on Thursday, Putin noted that, Moscow is in favour of resuming negotiations, but such talks must not be aimed at“imposing any schemes that have nothing to do with reality.”

Peskov said, the“Istanbul agreements,” a draft peace pact reached in Mar, 2022, between Russia and Ukraine, could serve as the basis for resuming talks, despite that, there have been many changes since then.

He said, the Kremlin does not feel the Ukrainian side is ready for negotiations with Russia.– NNN-TASS

