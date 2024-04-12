Domestic Diesel & Auto Service Introduces State-Of-The-Art Wheel Alignment Services In Chino, California

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chino, California - April 12th, 2024 - Driving with misaligned wheels can have severe consequences. A vehicle's wheel alignment should be within manufacturer specifications for optimal performance. Misaligned wheels cause uneven tire wear, decreasing fuel efficiency, and premature replacement.



Moreover, it can also affect the vehicle's handling and stability, potentially compromising safety on the road. Regular wheel alignments ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety. Auto repair shops need professional-grade equipment and quality alignment services to keep customers' wheels effectively on the road.



Domestic Diesel & Auto Service, a leading auto service center in Chino, California, is proud of its advanced wheel alignment services. John Ferguson and his team use a Hunter Hawkeye Elite Alignment System to provide accurate alignments for gas and diesel trucks of all sizes. This state-of-the-art technology allows them to diagnose and address alignment problems with precision.



Hunter Hawkeye alignment systems measure and adjust suspension angles, resulting in improved handling, longer tire life, and better vehicle performance. Thanks to cutting-edge imaging technology, the Hunter Hawkeye Elite System delivers precise measurements of the truck's alignment with unparalleled accuracy. Because of this industry-defining technology, Domestic Diesel is the only shop in the area capable of making pinpoint adjustments to truck suspension components.



The Hunter alignment system also allows Domestic Diesel to service larger work trucks. Domestic Diesel provides advanced wheel alignment services that improve driving comfort and safety on the road. Sometimes, drivers miss the common signs for a wheel alignment, including abnormal tire wear, steering wheel vibrations, and the "Death Wobble."



Their wheel alignment process involves a comprehensive suspension system inspection to detect worn or broken components before the alignment. After the inspection, the shop determines if repairs are needed. The shop only sources high-quality replacement parts, including Carli Suspension products, to deliver exceptional wheel alignment solutions.



Their expertise and dedication to excellence were recently showcased in a video on Carli Suspension's YouTube channel. The video highlighted the precision and collaboration demonstrated in the alignment process, which includes adjustments to the caster, toe, and camber angles according to the manufacturer's specifications.



Since 2010, Domestic Diesel has solidified its reputation based on honesty, integrity, and transparency. They employ factory-trained Ford and GM diesel mechanics committed to delivering top-tier solutions and invest in their team's ongoing education. The shop's technicians can service all the most common light and heavy-duty trucks from Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet.



The garage specializes in Duramax and Powerstroke engines. John and his team also service fleet vehicles for local businesses. Knowing businesses rely on high-functioning fleet vehicles, they provide full-service fleet maintenance for Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet work trucks and vans. Domestic Diesel's investment in advanced technology and experienced professionals ensures customers always receive the highest service quality.



For more information about Domestic Diesel's wheel alignment services, please visit their website or contact their team.





