Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra)-- Popular and young activists, on Friday, participated in a solidarity march that started in front of the Husseini Mosque in Amman to show opposition to the war of starvation and annihilation that has been raging in the Gaza Strip for more than six months.March participants expressed their disapproval of the international community's selective treatment of the Palestinian cause, held signs denouncing Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and urged the world community to put pressure on Israel to end its devastating and bloody attack on Gaza.Noting the harmony between the official and popular positions led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to support the Palestinian people and support their steadfastness, the participants praised Jordan's role, led by His Majesty, in defending the Palestinian cause, supporting the people in Gaza and the West Bank, stopping Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and preventing Israeli attacks and practices against the unarmed Palestinian people.