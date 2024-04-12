Dr. Melissa Prutch Steps Into Excellence With Modern Foot & Ankle

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LUTZ and WESTCHASE, Fla., April 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Modern Foot & Ankle, a leading podiatric group with offices in Florida and Texas, proudly announces the addition of Melissa Prutch, DPM, to its esteemed team of foot and ankle specialists. Dr. Prutch brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to patient care to the practice, further enhancing its mission to provide high-quality podiatric healthcare to the communities it serves. Having lived in Tampa for several years and completed her residency locally, she considers Florida her home and is thrilled to provide care for her community.







Photo caption: Melissa Prutch, DPM.

“I am excited and humbled to work for Modern Foot & Ankle at the Lutz and Westchase locations,” said Dr. Prutch.“I look forward to treating my neighbors and fellow Floridians.”

At Modern Foot & Ankle , patients have access to advanced on-site diagnostic equipment that helps physicians provide efficient diagnoses. The group's commitment to cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach were key factors that drew her to join.

“Modern Foot & Ankle cares about the physicians and the patients equally,” Dr. Prutch remarked.“The company is built on a strong foundation of teamwork, compassion, and providing the best services possible.

“As a young physician, I have trained in the technology-based medical world,” she continued.“I am experienced with advanced surgical techniques, digital X-ray technology, and ultrasound technology.”

Patients can expect personalized, evidence-based care from Dr. Prutch. She underscores the essential nature of patient education and collaboration in patient management.

“The patient is the key,” she emphasized.“Participation from both the patient and the doctor is of the utmost importance when developing a treatment plan.”

Dr. Prutch provides comprehensive foot and ankle healthcare and specializes in heel pain therapy, forefoot elective surgeries, sports medicine, and diabetic foot care. She says she offers a well-rounded approach to the treatment of foot pathologies and aims to ensure patients leave the office feeling confident in their treatment plan.

“Each appointment gives me an opportunity to teach, help, heal, and improve a patient's pain, health, and activity level,” said Dr. Prutch.“It's rewarding to contribute to the enhancement of an individual's overall well-being.”

Foot-pain sufferers seeking compassionate foot and ankle care are encouraged to visit Dr. Prutch at the Lutz and Westchase clinics, which are located at 1005 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz and 10954 Sheldon Road in Westchase . She will practice at these offices alongside Drs. Adam Siegel , Sagar Shah , and Ryan Haaksma .

For appointments and inquiries, patients can visit or call 1-844-MODERN9.

