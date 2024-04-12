Brazil One Of Top 10 Global Powers In Technology

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil received 1.6% of the global investments in technology and concentrates 27.7% of Latin America's amount, a study made public on Thursday (11) by the Brazilian Association of Software Companies (ABES) based on data compiled by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The data take into account investments in software, hardware and services in 2023, which globally reached USD 3.2 trillion compared to USD 3.11 trillion last year.

The share that the country represents globally remained stable compared to the previous survey, but Brazil's percentage in Latin America stepped up from last survey's 36.5%. The country was the top raking in investments in technology in Latin America.

The study points out that Brazil surpassed South Korea and Italy, and it returned to the group of top ten global powers in the industry, with USD 50 billion in investments in 2023. Brazil climbed two positions, coming in tenth place in this investment ranking.

According to ABES, Brazil remains a reference in the emerging world. Of the total it invests, 30% goes to software now compared to 26% in the previous survey, 22% to services, and 48% to hardware.

