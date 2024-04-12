Rain Forecast For Three Days From Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Met office has forecast chances of scattered and thundery rain, ranging from moderate to heavy in intensity, associated with strong wind and poor visibility inshore for three days from Sunday across Qatar.

The warning applies to offshore too on Monday and Tuesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 22C and 34C over the next four days.

In a post on its X account, the Civil Aviation Authority (Meteorological Department) has urged everyone to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms while highlighting the importance of receiving information from official sources.

MENAFN12042024000067011011ID1108088474