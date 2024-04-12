WEC Launches US$210,000 Grant Award Contest: Circularity Challenge / Concurso De La Circularidad To Promote Environmental Issues Focused On Plastics

(MENAFN- 3BL) Versión en español

April 12, 2024 /3BL/ - The World Environment Center (WEC) seeks innovative projects to participate in its Circularity Challenge/ Concurso de la Circularidad, a competition to award US$210,000 to nine organizations engaged in public participation in environmental issues focused on plastics, which lead to innovative solutions, stronger monitoring of environmental impacts, and better enforcement of environmental laws. Applications are due May 10 from eligible organizations based in El Salvador, Colombia or Jordan.

The Circularity Challenge is implemented by WEC and its partner the Water & Environment Centre/Cleaner Production Unit at the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS), and other local organizations in Colombia and El Salvador. The Challenge is funded by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), Office of Environmental Quality (ENV).

The Circularity Challenge will award a total of $210,000 to nine winners. Six recipients will be small civil society organizations, small business development centers, cleaner production centers and/or private sector micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); and three winners will be institutions of higher education that propose innovative and viable solutions to address plastic waste management.

“The Circularity Challenge aims to encourage participation in addressing plastic pollution, including awareness, reduction, reuse and recycling campaigns,” said Ernesto Samayoa, Director of Operations, WEC.“El Salvador, Colombia and Jordan are well positioned to compete in the Challenge, with existing programs showing success in recent years.”

Applications must be submitted no later than May 10 at 23:59 ET (ET / New York), via electronic format at the following link:

A multidisciplinary jury with knowledge of the issues and challenges of the countries/regions will evaluate the proposals and the winners will be announced publicly the last week of May 2024.

About World Environment Center (WEC)

WEC is an independent, global nonprofit, non-advocacy organization that promotes sustainable development through the business practices and operations of its member companies and in partnership with governments, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities and other stakeholders. WEC's mission is to promote business and its social value by advancing solutions to sustainable development related problems.