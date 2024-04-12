After Nomination Of Son-In-Law Radhakrishna From Kalaburagi Seat, Kharge Asks Voters To Avenge His Defeat

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka), April 12 (IANS) Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani submitted his nomination for the high-profile Kalaburagi seat in Karnataka on Friday. Addressing a mega rally after the nomination filing, the AICC President appealed to the voters to avenge his defeat in the 2019 General Election by voting for the Congress

Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar and Minister for RDPR, IT/BT Priyank Kharge were present on the occasion.

Winning the Kalaburagi seat is crucial for Mallikarjun Kharge's family from this seat to maintain their stature in the state as well as in national politics.

Mallikarjun Kharge had lost the General Election in 2019 from this seat against the BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav. Radhakrishna Doddamani is facing Umesh Jadhav this time.

“Even after seeing the development work, voters forget Kharge once they enter polling booths. But, this time don't make that mistake and ensure the victory of Radhakrishna Doddamani”, he stated.

Kharge stated that this was not the election of Radhakrishna Doddamani or the Congress party but it was the election for saving the Constitution and democracy of India.

He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show development by the BJP government in the region.

“I had requested for building an AIIMS in this region. But, I don't know if my request was rejected by the central government. The railway zone sanctioned during my tenure has been cancelled. Let them show 10 per cent of the development that I carried out in this region, I will congratulate them,” Kharge stated.

“I have established a central university, developed national highways, brought 37 new trains, and sanctioned a textile park. After carrying out development, I am asking for votes. If you want development, vote for Congress,” Kharge stated.

“BJP has a washing machine. Those sent to prison on charges of corruption are projected as clean and genuine once they join the BJP. They wash off their sins,” Kharge charged.

Kharge further stated that if the Congress party was voted to power, all promised guarantees would be implemented.

Dy CM Shivakumar made an appeal to voters to elect Radhakrishna Doddamani for all the development works carried out by Mallikarjun Kharge and for implementing Article 371 J, which provides special status to the region.

“Kharge Sahib and CM Siddaramaiah together planned the guarantee schemes. I and Siddaramaiah have kept our word. If voted to power, the guarantees will be implemented at the national level. Like how, the Congress party was given 135 seats in Assembly polls, I request voters to ensure victory of the party in more than 25 seats in Lok Sabha polls. Vote for Radhakrishna and strengthen the hands of Mallikarjun Kharge,” Shivakumar stated.