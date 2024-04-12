Hand Grenades And Ammunition Found In Liberated Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of the actions carried out by the employees of theKalbajar District Police Department, 9 "F-1" hand grenades andexplosive warheads were discovered in the territory of Gozlukörpuvillage, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's InternalMinistry
In addition, 16 "F-1" hand grenades, 2 explosive heads, 2 "M-75"hand grenades, 4 automatic combs and a large number of cartridgeswere found in the territory of Chalakdar village of the region.
Explosive ammunition was removed from the area with securitymeasures in place.
