Job no: 0055882

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 4 – $76,161 – $80,830 p.a. plus 17% super



Contribute to the effective and professional operation of the Health Service

Showcase your exceptional customer service skills Brilliant staff benefits and work environment!

About the Role

As the Administrative Assistant, you will be responsible for ensuring that individuals seeking medical assistance are appropriately dealt with in a timely and professional manner. You will also provide general direction to agency administrative and students@work staff, ensuring that current information is always available to staff.

You will undertake a range of administrative tasks including the provision of medical reception support, maintenance of the patient database and medical records, financial management as well as general administrative support.

Your responsibilities will include:



Responding to individuals presenting to the front counter of the Health Service, including responding to emergencies and triaging

Providing routine general direction and assistance to agency and students@work staff to enable them to provide a high level of support in their duties

Processing cash, credit card and EFTPOS payments from patients

Managing financial processes such as bank reconciliations, data entry into Themis, control of the debtors list, batching and direct billing Undertaking infection control measures as required

Who we are looking for

You will have the capability to function effectively as part of a small team, with good communication and negotiation skills and the ability to communicate with a wide range of people in a sensitive and empathic manner. You will also have strong problem-solving and negotiation skills to enable the resolution of counter enquiries.

You will also have:



Experience as an Administrative Assistant, preferably in a medical practice using a computerised appointment and medical management software package

Demonstrated ability to display initiative, and care and respect for colleagues

Sound knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel and Microsoft Outlook Capacity to manage sensitive material in a responsible and professional manner

You must be flexible around work hours, as opening hours and shifts will vary. You may be required to occasionally travel to other campuses to provide administrative support to the clinical team whilst they provide services offsite.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires the successful candidate to undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student and Scholarly Services - Health Service

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff.

The Health Service is a general practice specifically for staff, students and families of students of the University of Melbourne. The Health Service operates as a unit of Wellbeing Services which is a department comprising of a suite of services tailored to the needs of the university community.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the contact details listed on the Position Description.